Macron is in Beirut to underscore importance of Lebanon’s sovereignty

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, left, welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Baabda, in east of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.Bilal Hussein – staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIRUT – French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Lebanon on Friday to help speed up the formation of a government that can quickly implement reforms and open the door to reconstruction following last year’s war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Since a truce brokered by France and the United States in November, Paris has played a key role in helping break Lebanon’s political deadlock, along with the United States and Saudi Arabia, that has now led to a new president and prime minister.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received Macron upon arrival at Beirut airport. It was the French leader’s first visit since 2020.

As a former French protectorate, Beirut has strong historical ties with Paris, but the relationship has been complicated in recent years.

File photo: French President Emmanuel Macron, center , visits the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday Aug.6, 2020. None of the Lebanese leaders ever visited the port to inspect the damage , not even the president , the PM nor the Speaker .Unfortunately he failed to convince Lebanese politicians to back political and financial reform and ended up supporting Hezbollah’s presidential candidate in 2022

Macron expended a great deal of political capital in 2020 in a failed effort to convince Lebanese actors to back political and financial reforms after the Beirut port explosion that killed more than 220 people , injured over 7000 and left 300,000 homeless and destroyed entire neighborhoods.

“In three months, we have helped Lebanon move from escalation to recovery, and to open a new page of hope,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who will be in Lebanon with Macron, said in parliament during a debate on Middle East policy.

“With popular support, a broad internal consensus and international backing, the new Lebanese executive can act decisively to restore state sovereignty and rebuild Lebanon.”

A French presidency source briefing reporters ahead of the trip said the objective was to underscore the importance of Lebanon’s sovereignty, help it towards structural economic reforms that would restore international confidence, and ensure there is a united government able to push change.

Macron also spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the visit. Paris has sought to get Riyadh to re-engage in Lebanon for months and the arrival of Joseph Aoun to the presidency and Nawaf Salam as prime minister has helped that process.

French officials said they were optimistic Saudi Arabia would provide financing and equipment to beef up the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The armed forces aim to strengthen across the country and take control of southern Lebanon as part of the 60-day truce plan that should see Israeli troops withdraw by the end of January.

“Macron is trying to bounce back on a file that he followed with great attention, but on which he got quite badly tangled,” a Lebanese diplomat said.

(Reuters)