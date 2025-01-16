File photo : French president Emmanuel Macron . During a visit to Beirut in August 2020 , following the Beirut port blast , he delivered a stark message to Lebanon’s leaders: “deliver on reforms by the end of October or face sanctions”, a deadline he then extended when it was deliberately missed, only to cave in to the demands of Hezbollah and the political mafia class it coerced and coopted. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) .

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Lebanon on Friday, both countries announced, marking the second head of state visit since Lebanon elected a president last week.

The office of new Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he met the French ambassador to Beirut on Tuesday to discuss preparations for Macron’s visit.

The French presidency confirmed the date.

The trip follows Lebanon’s breakthrough election of Aoun as president on Thursday, ending a two-year vacancy amid pressure from international powers including France, the country’s former colonial ruler.

On Monday, Aoun designated Nawaf Salam, an international judge and diplomat, as prime minister. Salam now faces the challenge of forming a government to address Lebanon’s severe economic crisis, which has stretched over five years.

‘Unwavering commitment’

“The unwavering commitment of France to support Lebanon, its sovereignty and unity” would be highlighted during the visit, said Macron’s office.

His trip follows a ceasefire in November between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which was announced by Macron and US President Joe Biden.

Under that deal, there is a 60-day period during which the Lebanese army is expected to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army withdraws.

At the same time, Hezbollah is required to pull its forces north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometers from the border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure it has in the country’s south and disarm as per UN 1701 and 1559

Ceasefire committee

A committee composed of Israeli, Lebanese, French and US delegates, alongside a representative from the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL, has been tasked with monitoring the implementation of the deal.

“The trip will also be the occasion to work on the implementation of the ceasefire… and to reiterate France’s commitment towards this within UNIFIL,” his office said.

Macron said on Monday that Salam’s appointment represented “hope for change” in Lebanon.

Macron’s office said he hoped Salam’s government could be both “strong” and “represent all the diversity of the Lebanese people”.

A Paris conference on funding for Lebanon in October raised around $800 million for humanitarian aid in the Mediterranean country.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides visited Lebanon on Friday. He was the first head of state to visit Lebanon after elected a president last week.