Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan called Wednesday a government that reflects president Joseph Aoun’s vision as outlined in his speech following his election,

Following the meeting of the LF parliamentary bloc with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam over the non-binding consultations for forming a new government, Adwan said

“We don’t want a return to the army-people-resistance formula ,”

“We want the state to extend its authority over all Lebanese soil,” he added, stressing that the state should have monopoly on arms and the Lebanese army should be the only protector of Lebanon

In his inaugural speech , Aoun vowed that the state would have “a monopoly” on arms, and pledged to carry out reforms, fight corruption, and rebuild the war-torn Lebanon. Salam’s first speech reiterated Aoun’s vision.

The parliamentary consultations will be held in parliament on Wednesday and Thursday amid a boycott by the parliamentary blocs of Hezbollah and Amal. The so called Shiite Duo objected against Salam’s appointment, accusing unnamed parties of reneging on an agreement that promised the re-appointment of former PM Najib Mikati.

The boycott does not necessarily mean that the two parties will not take part in the new government, according to sources . Amal’s leader Speaker Nabih Berri will reportedly meet with PM Salam after the consultations end

Adwan said that Hezbollah and Amal have the largest Shiite representation, hoping that they will take part in the new government. Salam on Tuesday said he will not marginalize any side in Lebanon, an apparent reference to the Shiite duo of Hezbollah and Amal.

In the past Hezbollah insisted on including the army-people-resistance formula in every new government policy statement . But according to analysts this formula is the reason why Lebanon is in ruins and why over a million Lebanese Shiites were displaced after tens of thousands of their homes were devastated during Hezbollah’s war with Israel. On October 8 2023 Hezbollah initiated the attacks against Israel in support of its ally , the Iran backed Hamas Palestinian militant group, without consulting any Lebanese officials not even their ally caretaker PM Najib Mikati . Hezbollah was devastated in the war and lost all its top leaders. It is now reportedly run by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard ( IRGC)

The so called Axis of Resistance of which Hezbollah was the key member is now almost dead according to analyst after the defeat of Hamas and Hezbollah and after the fall of the Assad regime which isolated Hezbollah from Iran .

Neither Syria nor Iran tried to help Hamas or Hezbollah in their wars with Israel. Iran’s IRGC reportedly helped Israel in killing the Hamas and Hezbollah top leaders, because it is infiltrated with Israeli spies

Israeli Mossad reportedly supplied Iran with centrifuge platforms containing explosives for its nuclear enrichment program in an act of sabotage and supplied Hezbollah with pagers that last summer injured over 3000 members and killed over a dozen