Time for unity: A new vision for Lebanon’s Shiite community

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president, coupled with the appointment of the ICJ president as prime minister, represents a historic turning point for a nation that has endured nearly 50 years of turmoil. This tumultuous period began with the 1975-1990 civil war and has persisted through cycles of political instability, economic collapse, and foreign interference. Yet, a ray of hope emerges as top Shiite cleric Sheikh Ali al-Khatib calls for consolidating national unity and building a state grounded in equality among all citizens.

Higher Islamic Shiite Council leader Sheikh Ali al-Khatib (L) on Tuesday called for “consolidating national unity and building the state with equality among all its citizens,” during a meeting in Baabda with newly elected President Joseph Aoun.

During a meeting in Baabda with the newly elected President Joseph Aoun, Sheikh al-Khatib made a profound statement that has sent ripples across Lebanon’s political and social landscape. Emphasizing the sanctity of the nation over factional interests, he declared: “The weapons are not sacred to us. What is sacred is the country’s unity and the people’s dignity, security, and stability.” His remarks demonstrate unwavering support for President Aoun’s vision of a united and sovereign Lebanon, free from sectarian divides and external influences.

This development is particularly significant given the devastation wrought by the recent war that left Hezbollah’s strongholds in ruins and exacerbated the Shiite community’s suffering. The isolation of Hezbollah from Iran—fueled by the fall of the Assad regime and Tehran’s apparent abandonment of its Shiite allies—has deepened the disillusionment among many Shiites, who now find themselves grappling with the consequences of these geopolitical shifts.

Sheikh al-Khatib’s call for unity starkly contrasts with Hezbollah’s actions and rhetoric. His endorsement of a Lebanon built on equality, security, and national sovereignty challenges the faction’s long-standing reliance on militarization as a source of power. His remarks align with President Aoun’s vision of strengthening the Lebanese state, restoring its institutions, and ensuring the Lebanese army is the sole defender of the nation.

The pressing question is whether Hezbollah will heed this call. Will it prioritize the collective interests of Lebanon over its own agenda and agree to hand over its arms to the Lebanese army, as many within the country now demand? Such a move would signal not only a shift in Hezbollah’s approach but also a transformative moment for Lebanon’s Shiite community.

For decades, Hezbollah has framed itself as a protector of Lebanon and its people. However, as Sheikh al-Khatib’s comments underscore, true protection comes from unity, equality, and a strong, sovereign state—not from arms that perpetuate division and instability.

This is a moment of reckoning for Lebanon’s Shiite community. The devastating toll of war and abandonment by external powers have illuminated the need for a new path forward—one that prioritizes the dignity and stability of all Lebanese citizens. If Hezbollah chooses to align with this vision and relinquish its arms to the Lebanese army, it would mark a bold and unprecedented step toward restoring trust and unity.

The time has come for Lebanon to break free from the shadows of its troubled past. Under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun and with the support of voices like Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the nation has a unique opportunity to rebuild itself on a foundation of unity and equality. The question remains: will Hezbollah rise to the occasion and embrace this new vision, or will it continue to cling to a path that isolates the very community it claims to represent?