ICJ president Nawaf Salam resigns effective January 14, 2025

File: Judge Nawaf Salam, President of the International Court of Justice is now Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate

Judge Nawaf Salam, President of the International Court of Justice resigns from the Court’s membership effective January 14, 2025, the International court announced today.

The Court noted that his term as a member of the Court and its President was scheduled to end on February 5, 2027.

This comes after Judge Salam was designated by president Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s new PM.

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam speaks at the presidential palace on the day he meets with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, in Baabda, Lebanon January 14, 2025. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Salam’s non-binding parliamentary consultations for forming a new government will be held in parliament on Wednesday and Thursday , Parliament’s Secretariat-General said.

Salam will meet with the parliamentary blocs on Wednesday from 10:00 am until around 6:00 pm and will meet with the independent MPs on Thursday from 10:00 am until around 6:45 pm, the Secretariat-General said in a statement.

Salam said Tuesday that he will not marginalize any side in Lebanon, an apparent reference to Hezbollah, which in past years opposed his appointment as prime minister and this year indicated its preference for another candidate.

“The time has come to say, enough. Now is the time to start a new chapter,” Salam said adding that people in Lebanon have suffered badly because of “the latest brutal Israeli aggression on Lebanon and because of the worst economic crisis and financial policies that made the Lebanese poor.”

“Both my hands are extended to all of you so that we all move forward in the mission of salvation, reforms and reconstruction,” Salam said.