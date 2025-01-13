“Nawaf Salam: A candidate Hezbollah once endorsed deserves its full support”

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

Nawaf Salam’s designation as Lebanon’s Prime Minister should not have angered Hezbollah. Ironically, he was once their candidate during the French-mediated proposal that paired him as prime minister with Suleiman Franjieh as president. At the time, this combination was seen as a compromise that served Hezbollah’s interests. However, the political landscape in Lebanon and the region has shifted dramatically.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime—now overthrown by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—Suleiman Franjieh, a close ally of Assad, decided to withdraw from the presidential race in favor of General Joseph Aoun. This development marks a new chapter in the region’s politics, with the Assad regime no longer a player and Hezbollah’s regional support eroding.

Lebanon is incredibly fortunate that Nawaf Salam, the current President of the International Criminal Court, has agreed to be designated as its Prime Minister. This decision reflects an extraordinary personal sacrifice on his part, given his esteemed international position. It is also a windfall for Lebanon, as Salam brings unparalleled experience, credibility, and a deep commitment to reform—qualities that are desperately needed to pull the country out of its ongoing crises.

Nawaf Salam stands out as one of the most qualified statesmen Lebanon has ever seen. Together with General Joseph Aoun, a respected figure in the Lebanese Armed Forces, this pairing could pave the way for a new Lebanon—one free for the first time in 45 years from the oppressive control of Syria and Iran through Hezbollah.

Rather than obstructing Salam’s designation, Hezbollah should see this as an opportunity to move beyond the divisive politics of the past and toward national unity and independence. With the Syrian regime no longer in existence, Hezbollah must reassess its role in Lebanon’s future.

Welcoming Nawaf Salam and supporting his leadership could demonstrate Hezbollah’s willingness to prioritize the Lebanese people over foreign allegiances. It would signal a step toward building a sovereign, independent Lebanon that serves the interests of its citizens rather than acting as a proxy battleground for regional powers.