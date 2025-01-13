This picture shows a view of destruction following an overnight Israeli air strike on the neighborhood of Kafaat in Beirut’s southern suburbs, on October 7, 2024. (AFP). Tens of thousands of houses were reduced to rubble. Billions of Dollars needed for reconstruction and the only countries that can help is Saudi Arabia and Arab Gulf states

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board

In his inaugural address, President Joseph Aoun presented a bold roadmap to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty, strengthen its institutions, and unify its people under the principles of democracy and rule of law. His vision signals a new chapter for Lebanon, one where all factions are called to prioritize national unity over divisive agendas. For Hezbollah, this moment presents an opportunity to redefine its role and better serve its community by shedding its militant wing and focusing on its political mission.

Monopoly Over Arms: Upholding Sovereignty and Democracy

Aoun reaffirmed the state’s exclusive right to bear arms, a principle central to any functioning democracy. This commitment directly challenges Hezbollah’s militant wing, which operates outside state control. Aoun’s vision stresses that sovereignty cannot coexist with armed factions answering to foreign powers. By disarming, Hezbollah would not only align itself with democratic principles but also open the door to playing a constructive role in Lebanon’s political landscape.

A Political Path for Hezbollah: Serving the Community

Hezbollah’s dual structure—its militant and political wings—has long been a source of tension within Lebanon and beyond. While its militant wing has drawn international criticism and caused internal divisions, its political wing has represented a significant segment of Lebanon’s Shiite community. Aoun’s vision invites Hezbollah to focus solely on its political role, advocating for its community’s needs through democratic means rather than through force.

By fully embracing democracy and prioritizing reconstruction and development, Hezbollah could champion the interests of its community far more effectively. The devastation in predominantly Shiite neighborhoods underscores the urgent need for political leadership that prioritizes rebuilding and prosperity over militarization and conflict.

Satelite images taken on October 24 show the tiny southern Lebanese village of Ramyah has almost been wiped off the map. In a neighboring village, satellite photos show a similar scene: a hill once covered with houses, now reduced to a gray smear of rubble.

Judicial Reform and Anti-Corruption: Strengthening Democracy

Aoun’s pledge to reform Lebanon’s judiciary complements his call for disarmament. A transparent and accountable legal system is essential for ensuring equal representation and justice for all Lebanese, including Hezbollah’s supporters. This approach aligns with a broader vision of governance that leaves no space for factions operating outside the law.

Strengthening National Institutions: A Unified Defense Strategy

President Aoun highlighted the need to invest in the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure borders and counter external threats. A unified national army would eliminate the need for militias, creating a more stable and sovereign Lebanon. Hezbollah’s militant wing, rather than defending Lebanon, increasingly risks isolating the group from its own community and the nation at large.

A Democratic Vision for the Future

President Joseph Aoun’s vision represents a turning point. For Hezbollah, the choice is clear: cling to its arms and face growing isolation or transition to a purely political entity, becoming a partner in Lebanon’s democratic journey. By focusing on political advocacy and community development, Hezbollah can secure a lasting legacy as a force for progress rather than conflict.

This shift would not only serve the interests of Hezbollah’s base but also contribute to Lebanon’s recovery and stability. A nation united under the principles of democracy and sovereignty has the potential to rise above its challenges and build a future of peace and prosperity.