Sharaa congratulates Aoun, called for strengthening Lebanon Syria ties

Syria’’s defacto leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa called Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Sunday to congratulate on his election according to the Syrian state news agency SANA, Anadolu Agency reports.

During the conversation, Sharaa expressed his best wishes to President Aoun for success in his new role emphasizing the importance of strengthening the positive relationship between Syria and Lebanon.

The two leaders also discussed the need to build on the common interests shared by the neighboring countries.

The Lebanese parliament elected Joseph Aoun as the country’s 14th president on Thursday, ending over two years of power vacuum.



Sharaa’s call comes after Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s trip to Damascus

Previous Lebanese governments refrained from visits to Syria amid tensions at home over militant group Hezbollah’s support for Assad during the conflict.

Syria’s new leader Ahmad al-Sharaa said he hoped to turn over a new leaf in relations

“There will be long-term strategic relations between us and Lebanon. We and Lebanon have great shared interests,” said Sharaa.

It was time to “give the Syrian and Lebanese people a chance to build a positive relationship,” he said, adding he hoped Aoun’s presidency would usher in an era of stability in Lebanon.

Sharaa said the new Syria would “stay at equal distance from all” in Lebanon, and “try to solve problems through negotiations and dialogue.”

Mikati said ties should be based on “mutual respect, equality and national sovereignty.”

– Syrian refugees –

Syria was the dominant power in Lebanon for three decades under the Assad family, with president Hafez al-Assad intervening in its 1975-1990 civil war and his son Bashar al-Assad only withdrawing Syria’s troops in 2005 following mass protests triggered by the assassination of Lebanese ex-prime minister Rafik Hariri.

After mending ties with Damascus, his son Saad Hariri was the last Lebanese premier to visit the Syrian capital in 2010 before the civil war.

Taking office on Thursday, Aoun swore he would seize the “historic opportunity to start serious… dialogue with the Syrian state.”

With Hezbollah weakened after two months of full-scale war with Israel late last year and Assad now gone, Syrian and Lebanese leaders seem eager to work to solve long-pending issues.

Among them is the presence of some two million Syrian refugees Lebanon says have sought shelter in the country since Syria’s war started.

Their return to Syria had become “an urgent matter in the interest of both countries,” Mikati said.

Lebanese authorities have long complained that hosting so many Syrians has become a burden for the tiny Mediterranean country which since 2019 has been wracked by its worst-ever economic crisis.

Mikati also said it was a priority “to draw up the land and sea borders between Lebanon and Syria,” calling for creation of a joint committee to discuss the matter.

Under Assad, Syria repeatedly refused to demarcate its borders with its neighbor. Both Bashar al Assad and his father Hafez considered Lebanon as a part of Syria

Lebanon has hoped to draw the maritime border so it can begin offshore gas extraction after reaching a similar agreement with Israel in 2022, but Assad refused . A dispute over their shared sea boundary emerged after Syria granted a license to a Russian energy company to begin maritime exploration in an area claimed by Lebanon

– ‘Smuggling’ –

The Lebanese premier said both sides had stressed the need for “complete control of (land) borders, especially over illicit border points, to stem smuggling.”

Syria shares a 330-kilometer (205-mile) border with Lebanon with no official demarcation at several points, making it porous and prone to smuggling.

Syria imposed new restrictions on the entry of Lebanese citizens last week, following what Lebanon’s army said was a border skirmish with unnamed armed Syrians.

Lebanese nationals had previously been allowed into Syria without a visa or a passport , but with the Lebanese ID only

