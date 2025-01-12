Los Angeles wildfires: Progress reported, but dangerous wind conditions threaten to return 

Photo: A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon and Encino neighborhoods of Los Angeles on January 11. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Summary

• Firefighters are entering a critical stage of their six-day battle against deadly Los Angeles wildfires. Crews report progress across the county, but dangerous Santa Ana wind conditions threaten to return early this week.

• The coastal Palisades Fire is at least 11% contained but has moved inland toward Brentwood and other communities near the Getty Center and UCLA. More than 150,000 residents remain under evacuation orders, as the Eaton Fire in Altadena and other blazes continue to burn.

• Officials have confirmed at least 16 deaths, but say it’s not yet safe to assess the true total. Here’s what we know about the victims so far.

• Questions over LA’s preparedness for the firestorm have led to political finger-pointing, even as the emergency response continues. Experts tell CNN the region faced a devastating combination of circumstances.

The Eaton Fire burning at the edge of the Angeles National Forest in the Altadena, California, area has been over a quarter contained since it began five days ago.

The fire has charred 14,117 acres so far and is 27% contained, according to the latest data from Cal Fire.

The Eaton Fire has destroyed many homes and businesses, and quickly become one of California’s deadliest fires, responsible for 11 of the deaths reported so far.

Here’s the latest:

Palisades Fire: The wildfire has grown to more than 23,700 acres since it broke out in the coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood, but is now 11% contained. Progress in the battles against the Hurst and Kenneth fires — which are 89% and 90% contained, respectively — has freed up resources that will be shifted to the Palisades Fire, Cal Fire spokesperson Chris Harvey told CNN Sunday.

The wildfire has grown to more than 23,700 acres since it broke out in the coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood, but is now 11% contained. Progress in the battles against the Hurst and Kenneth fires — which are 89% and 90% contained, respectively — has freed up resources that will be shifted to the Palisades Fire, Cal Fire spokesperson Chris Harvey told CNN Sunday. Eaton Fire: The wildfire burning in the Altadena area below the Angeles National Forest is now among the state’s deadliest, responsible for 11 of the deaths reported so far — though officials have said its too early to determine the ultimate death toll. The Eaton Fire so far has scorched 14,117 acres and is 27% contained, according to Cal Fire.

