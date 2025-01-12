Lebanon’s opposition decided to name MP Makzoumi as new PM

File : Army Commander General Joseph Aoun (R) and MP Fouad Makhzoumi Jan 7, 2025

Lebanon’s opposition MP declared on Saturday that they will exclusively name MP Fouad Makzoumi as their only candidate for the Prime Ministerial position

This declaration comes after President Joseph Aoun announced on Friday that the binding parliamentary consultations to designate a new PM will be held on Monday.

President Aoun will reportedly meet with the parliamentary blocs and independent MPs starting at 8:00 am on Monday

Ya Libnan reported Wednesday that according to sources in Arab and international capitals, they are seeking to support the election of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as President of the Republic, and following his election they want MP Fouad Makhzoumi designated as the prime minister to form and head the new government.

Makzoumi, 72 is a Lebanese billionaire, a businessman and politician. He is the founder of the National Dialogue Party and member of the Renewal Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament.

In 2017, it was reported by The Guardian that François Fillon, the French presidential candidate, had allegedly been paid $50,000 to arrange a meeting between Makhzoumi, the Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Patrick Pouyane, the chief executive of the French multinational company Total Energy

Makzoumi and his wife May are major contributors to the British Conservative Party . He and his wife reportedly contributed over £1 million between. 2010 and 2013.

In 1984, Makhzoumi co-founded Future Pipe Industries, and was its CEO from 1986 to 2003. FPI is a Dubai based fiberglass pipe system design and manufacturing company active in the oil and gas, water, and industrial sectors

Commenting on Arab and International interference in Lebanon political affairs Ali Hussein , a Lebanese political analyst told Ya Libnan:

“The inability of the Lebanese politicians to decide what is best for Lebanon is the main reason behind the foreign interference in Lebanon’s affairs. None of these politicians really cares about Lebanon”.

“What is in it for me is all what they care about “, Hussein said and added: “This is why Lebanon is not being run like a sovereign state , its is run by the political Mafia like a farm” , He added ” I hope President Joseph Aoun will change all of that and put Lebanon on the map again as a sovereign state. After all this is exactly what he promised after he was sworn in on Thursday”.