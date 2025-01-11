Joseph Aoun: A Modern Fouad Shehab? Lebanon’s Chance for Peace and Prosperity

By :Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president in 2025 has drawn comparisons to the presidency of Fouad Shehab, who assumed office during a pivotal moment in 1958. Both leaders emerged during times of national turmoil and inherited fractured states in dire need of reform. Aoun’s inaugural speech has fueled hopes of a transformative era, with his vision for sovereignty, unity, and reform echoing Shehab’s legacy. If Aoun can deliver on his promises, Lebanon may once again witness an era of peace and prosperity.

Parallels Between 1958 and 2025

When Fouad Shehab took office in 1958, Lebanon was on the brink of civil war, polarized by sectarian tensions and external pressures from Cold War rivalries. Shehab’s presidency focused on strengthening state institutions, promoting national cohesion, and addressing socioeconomic inequalities. His leadership is credited with laying the foundations of modern Lebanon, earning him a reputation as one of the country’s greatest statesmen.

In 2025, Joseph Aoun inherits a country similarly plagued by challenges. Lebanon faces deep sectarian divisions, political paralysis, economic collapse, and the dominance of non-state actors like Hezbollah. Aoun’s vision of state sovereignty, judicial independence, and administrative reform reflects a Shehabist approach to governance, prioritizing strong institutions over sectarian loyalties.

Joseph Aoun’s Vision for a New Era

In his inaugural speech, President Aoun outlined a bold roadmap to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty, strengthen its institutions, and unify its people. Among his key pledges:

Monopoly Over Arms: Aoun emphasized the state’s exclusive right to carry arms, implicitly challenging Hezbollah’s military dominance and signaling a commitment to state sovereignty.

Aoun emphasized the state’s exclusive right to carry arms, implicitly challenging Hezbollah’s military dominance and signaling a commitment to state sovereignty. Judicial Reform and Anti-Corruption: He promised to champion the independence of the judiciary, dismantle corrupt networks, and ensure accountability for criminals, signaling a break from Lebanon’s history of impunity.

He promised to champion the independence of the judiciary, dismantle corrupt networks, and ensure accountability for criminals, signaling a break from Lebanon’s history of impunity. Strengthening National Institutions: Aoun called for investing in the army to secure Lebanon’s borders, demarcate territorial lines, and deter external threats, particularly from Israel.

Aoun called for investing in the army to secure Lebanon’s borders, demarcate territorial lines, and deter external threats, particularly from Israel. Comprehensive Defense Strategy: He pledged to work on a diplomatic, economic, and military strategy to counter Israeli aggression while implementing international resolutions.

These initiatives, if realized, have the potential to transform Lebanon into a sovereign, stable, and prosperous state.

Lessons from Fouad Shehab

Fouad Shehab’s success stemmed from his ability to rise above sectarian politics and prioritize the state over individual factions. Through the creation of institutions like the Civil Service Council and the Central Inspection Bureau, Shehab built a governance framework that served all Lebanese, regardless of sect. His reforms laid the groundwork for decades of relative stability.

File: Lebanon’s former president Fouad Shehab

Similarly, Joseph Aoun’s presidency will depend on his ability to transcend sectarian interests and deliver results that benefit all Lebanese. By focusing on state-building, rule of law, and economic reform, Aoun has the opportunity to emulate Shehab’s legacy and bring Lebanon back from the brink.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the optimism surrounding Aoun’s presidency, his path is fraught with challenges:

Hezbollah’s Influence: As a dominant force in Lebanon’s political and military landscape, Hezbollah is unlikely to relinquish its arsenal without resistance.

As a dominant force in Lebanon’s political and military landscape, Hezbollah is unlikely to relinquish its arsenal without resistance. Sectarian Politics: Lebanon’s entrenched sectarian power-sharing system could hinder Aoun’s reform agenda and limit his ability to act decisively.

Lebanon’s entrenched sectarian power-sharing system could hinder Aoun’s reform agenda and limit his ability to act decisively. Economic Collapse: The country’s financial crisis demands immediate action, placing immense pressure on Aoun to deliver tangible results.

A Glimmer of Hope

Joseph Aoun’s election has sparked cautious optimism among Lebanese citizens and political parties. His emphasis on unity, reform, and sovereignty has the potential to steer Lebanon toward a brighter future. If he succeeds, Aoun could lead Lebanon into a new era of peace and prosperity, echoing the transformative impact of Fouad Shehab’s presidency.

Lebanon stands at a crossroads, and Joseph Aoun’s leadership offers a chance to rebuild the nation’s shattered foundations. The hope is that, like Shehab, Aoun will rise to the occasion and leave behind a legacy of strength, stability, and national pride.