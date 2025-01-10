Musk asks in a poll if the US should liberate the UK

File photo: Elon Musk ( R) and his father Errol Musk who urged the public to ignore his son. “People don’t have to listen to what he says. Tell him to get lost” . Musk has been criticized by investors for meddling in the affairs of several allies of the US while letting Tesla cars company suffer .

World’s richest man Elon Musk has launched a poll on his X platform asking his followers and other users if Americans “should liberate” the British from their “tyrannical government”. This is another example of Musk inserting himself deeper into British politics amid continuing feud with the ruling Labour Party over handling of child abuse cases. The billionaire has used X earlier to launch polls to help him make big decisions, such as quitting as the company’s CEO ad reinstating Donald Trump’s account.

The latest ‘Yes-No’ poll was launched on Monday (January 6) and will end today. It has so far received nearly two million votes.

America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

Users have also offered suggestions like the UK could become a US state, in line with the suggestions made by President-elect Donald Trump who renewed his offer of making Canada the 51st state of the United States hours after Justin Trudeau’s resignation. Musk responded to this suggestion saying it was “not a bad idea”.

“They can liberate themselves through the vote. That is why democracy exists,” another user commented. “Shall Britain become the 52nd State, alongside Canada? Would be an unbeatable world power (again),” said a third user.

Musk’s father Errol Musk urged the public to “ignore” his son. “People don’t have to listen to what he says. I’d say don’t worry about it. Tell him to get lost,” Errol Musk told LBC News.