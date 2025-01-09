Verbal clashes inside Lebanon Parliament during presidential election

Lebanon’s parliament convened Thursday in a session that could see army chief Joseph Aoun elected as president

Before starting to vote, several MPs made fiery statements with some of them engaging in verbal clashes over foreign interference in the elections and the unconstitutionality of electing Aoun.

The constitution stipulates that presidential candidates should not have held high public office for the past two years, which would technically disqualify Aoun.

70 ambassadors, including ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Iran, the U.S., and France attended the session at the invitation of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Members of the Quintet — France, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt — have been working for months to facilitate the election of a president.

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil said before the vote that all votes for Aoun should be voided since the sitting army commander is technically barred from becoming president by Lebanon’s constitution.

Bassil said a president is being imposed by foreign forces. So did independent MP Oussama Saad and change MP Halima Qaaqour, who said no Iranian, Syrian or American interference is accepted.

MP Jamil Al-Sayed posted a picture of himself voting with a blank ballot for the presidency. It is unknown whether this ballot was during first round or the second round

MP Jamil Al-Sayyed, a key ally of Hezbollah stated in a statement that “I admit that I was not subjected to any pressure from any country nor was I required to nominate or appoint any candidate for the presidency, and I agree with colleague Melhem Khalaf on the issue of violating the constitution, that it is not permissible to elect a president who is not constitutionally qualified.” He added: “Unfortunately, based on what was reported in the media, I say that we are not in an election session, but rather a ratification session, and this is shameful.”

MP Paula Yacoubian pointed out that General Joseph Aoun may be a competitor to the political class and is popular and some of those who talk about being keen on the constitution have previously violated the constitution on previous occasions.”

MP Salim Aoun responded to Yacoubian by saying: “You covered up for a kidnapped prime minister and you came to lecture me on chastity,” adding: “You are the biggest liar and this is prostitution.”

Yacoubian responded: “Shame on you, you lowlife, you and your movement have no honor and no morals”

MP Firas Hamdan entered the fray and addressed Aoun, saying: “roll up your sleeve, Salim,” to which Aoun responded by saying: “Shut up.”

All 128 members of the legislature were present for the vote Thursday. Aoun failed the first round of voting, garnering only 71 votes, short of the required 86.

Under normal circumstances, a presidential candidate in Lebanon can be elected by a two-thirds majority of the 128-member house in the first round of voting, or by a simple majority in a subsequent round.

But because of the constitutional violations issues surrounding his election, Aoun needed a two-thirds majority even in the second round.