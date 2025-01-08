Mikati to visit Syria soon and meet with its new leader

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Njaib Mikati will visit Damascus “soon”, Ziad Makary the information minister announced Tuesday, in the first such visit by the country’s leadership since Islamist-led rebels seized power in Syria last month.

Last week, Syria imposed new restrictions on the entry of Lebanese citizens, two security sources from Lebanon told AFP, following what the Lebanese army said was a border skirmish with armed Syrians.

Lebanese nationals had previously been allowed into Syria without a visa, using just their passport or ID card.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told AFP at the time that Lebanon was working to find a solution with Syria.

The Lebanese army said the border skirmish saw its soldiers clash with armed Syrians after they tried to “close an illegal crossing”. It said five soldiers were wounded.

Mikati’s office said at the time that he had a phone call with Syria’s de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which they discussed bilateral relations as well as the border skirmishes

He also said Sharaa had invited him for an official visit.

Lebanese politicians have been divided over ties with Damascus, especially after Hezbollahfighters fought alongside Bashar al-Assad‘s forces in the Syrian civil war.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem admitted that with Assad’s fall, his group can no longer be supplied militarily through Syria.

Last month, Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told visiting Lebanese Druze leaders that his country would not negatively interfere in Lebanon and would respect its sovereignty.

For three decades, Syria was the dominant power in Lebanon after intervening in its 1975-1990 civil war.

Syria eventually withdrew its troops in 2005 under international pressure after the assassination of Lebanese ex-prime minister Rafic Hariri.

Mikati has reportedly been linked to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, as he made his fortune by operating several telecom projects in Syria and Lebanon in the early 2000s

