Lebanon’s oppositionMPs declare their support for Aoun in presidential race

Members of the the opposition announced their support for the Army chief General Joseph Aoun for the position of President of the Lebanese Republic. The announcement came following the conclusion of the expanded meeting of the opposition forces, which was attended by the head of the Lebanese Forces Party Samir Geagea, the head of the Kataeb Party MP Sami Gemayel, and MPs: Fouad Makhzoumi, Ashraf Rifi, Michel Moawad, Waddah Sadek, Michel Douaihy, Mark Daou, Adeeb Abdel Masih, Nadim Gemayel, Salim Sayegh and Elias Hankash, Lebanese Forces MPs Strida Geagea, Ghassan Hasbani and George Okais.

In response to a question about whether the opposition will vote for the same candidate if more than one round is held, he answered: “Our candidate is one and he is Joseph Aoun in the first, second, third and even tenth round, considering that there is no plan B or plan C but only plan A.”

Commenting on the declaration one analyst told Ya Libnan. “In Lebanon there is always plan B. There are many more opposition MPs , where are they?. There were only 17 MPs in the meeting. I still believe that since these same MPs voted for Jihad Azour last time , they will vote for him again , since he is the most qualified for this position at this time ”