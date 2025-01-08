Franjieh withdraws from Lebanon’s presidential election race

File : Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh , a key ally of Hezbollah and friend of deposed Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad . After Assad’s fall Franjieh’s chances of winning the presidential election greatly diminished

The head of the Marada Movement, Suleiman Franjieh, issued the following statement on Wednesday :

“In light of the current situation, I announce the withdrawal of my candidacy”,

While I thank everyone who voted for me, I – in line with what I had previously announced – support General Joseph Aoun, who has the qualifications to preserve the position of the first presidency. I wish the parliament success in the election process, and for the nation to pass this stage with unity, awareness, and responsibility.”

Hezbollah and Speaker Berri have been saying that Franjieh remains their only candidate , unless he withdraws his candidacy which he just did .

Neither Hezbollah, Berri or their Christian ally Free patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil will reportedly back Aoun.

Many analysts are of the opinion that the three will be backing former finance minister Jihad Azour , who is reportedly the most qualified to unite the country and rebuild it