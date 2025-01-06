Lebanon MP urges Hezbollah to hand over its weapons to the army

MP Najat Aoun Saliba stressed on Monday that it is necessary for Hezbollah to return to the state and begin to show good faith by handing over its weapons to the Lebanese army, considering that “otherwise we cannot implement Resolution 1701”.

In an interview with LBCI Saliba stated: “We met with the Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan and it was clear that they want reforms and the implementation of the Taif Agreement and that there should be clear transparency in all projects that can be implemented in Lebanon and that they are ready to help Lebanon economically and that they have many projects”.

She pointed out that handing over weapons was one of the items that the Saudi delegation focused on, saying: “Without handing over illegal weapons to the state, they are not ready to help”. She added: “We thank the Saudi delegation and its interest in Lebanon and we must not delude ourselves that we are able economically to rebuild the country alone after the destruction that occurred”.

Lebanon’s Shiite community suffered the most from the war between Hezbollah and Israel, which the Iranian-backed group initiated on October 8, 2023, to support Hamas in Gaza, another Iranian-backed proxy. Over one Million Shiites have been displaced and tens of thousands of their homes have been destroyed but they were embraced by all the Lebanese communities during the war

It is time for the Shiite community to stand up and be counted and demand that Hezbollah hand over its arms to the Lebanese army. One analyst told ya Libnan.

“Hezbollah’s performance in its 2006 war and in the current war with Israel has been a disaster, ” Ali, Hussein a prominent Lebanese political analyst told Ya Libnan and urged the Shiite community to demand that Hezbollah should disband its military wing, to show good faith and return to the state. Only the army can defend Lebanon