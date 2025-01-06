Hochstein coming to Lebanon to address the presidential election and ceasefire issues, Zaka says

Nizar Zakka flashed the victory sign to reporters after he arrived at Lebanon’s presidential palace on June 11, 2019. In 2015 he was kidnapped and arrested in Iran when he was attending a conference in Tehran and was released in June 2019.

The head of the “Hostages Worldwide Support” organization, Nizar Zakka, said in an interview with Al-Jadeed TV that the visit of the American envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanon will address major issues, most notably the presidency and the ceasefire. He said, “We did not find evidence of the presence of the American journalist Austin Tice in the place that the Syrian security services informed us about,” noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would ask former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad about Tice’s fate.

U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein arrives to speak to the media after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon November 20, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hochstein, who is on his way to Lebanon met on Sunday with the Saudi Foreign minister in Riyad to discuss the Lebanese situation.

MTV reported that Hochstein will talk about the chances of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun in the next presidential election and will link Aoun’s election l to reconstruction and ending the war.” MTV revealed that “Hochstein will confirm that the army’s inability to send 10,000 soldiers to the south of the Litani means that the monitoring committee will move to empty the south of the Litani of Hezbollah’s weapons and will propose extending the ceasefire agreement for an additional 60 days.”

Hezbollah reportedly failed to withdraw to the north of the Litani River as stipulated in the ceasefire deal and Israel threatened to stay in Lebanon if Hezbollah did not fully comply with the ceasefire deal under UN resolution 1701 which also calls for disarming Hezbollah