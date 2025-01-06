Casualties were reported in Latakia during an ambush by gunman loyal to Assad

Al Jazeera sources reported that there were casualties, including a leader from the Syrian Military Operations Department, in an ambush carried out by gunmen from the former regime in Latakia.

Earlier, the Syrian News Agency – “SANA” reported, quoting the official of the Military Operations Department in Daraa, that “our forces headed to a site in the city of Al-Sanamayn that witnessed violent clashes.”

He pointed out that “an agreement was reached to end the clashes in Al-Sanamayn immediately after the intervention of our forces.”