Syria’s new rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, appointed by the country’s new rulers, arrives in Doha, Qatar, January 5, 2025. SANA/Handout via REUTERS



DOHA – Syria’s new Islamist rulers said on Sunday that U.S. sanctions on Syria were an obstacle to the war-torn country’s rapid recovery and urged Washington to lift them during a visit by Syrian officials to Qatar.

“These sanctions constitute a barrier and an obstacle to the rapid recovery and development of the Syrian people who await services and partnerships from other countries,” Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani told reporters after meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister.

“We reiterate our calls for the United States to lift these sanctions, which have now become against the Syrian people rather than what they previously were: imposed sanctions on the Assad regime,” he said.

Shibani, on his second foreign trip less than a month after former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by rebels on Dec. 8, said that Qatar will be a partner in the new phase in Syria.

Doha had not normalized ties with Assad over his government’s violent response to 2011 protests and backed the Syrian opposition instead.

Shibani, who was joined by Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and Head of Intelligence Anas Khattab, met with other senior Qatari officials including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, a Qatari official told Reuters earlier.

Shibani presented the Qataris a clear roadmap for the near future in Syria and steps that would be taken by the new Syrian administration, Al-Khulaifi told reporters after the meeting.

“We are working together to prevent any foreign interference in Syrian affairs,” Al-Khulaifi added.

Shibani said the roadmap is meant to “rebuild our country, restore its Arab and foreign relations, enable the Syrian people to obtain their civil and basic rights and present a government that the Syrian people feel it represents them and all their components.”

He is expected to also visit the United Arab Emirates and Jordan this week to “support stability, security, economic recovery and build distinguished partnerships,” according to his account on X.

Shibani embarked on his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, less than a month since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by rebels on Dec. 8, where Saudi officials discussed how best to support Syria’s political transition.

Europe won’t fund an Islamist rule in Syria

Germany’s foreign minister has warned Syria’s new leaders that lifting sanctions imposed on the country will depend on them not establishing a new Islamist government.

During her visit to Damascus on Friday, Annalena Baerbock said that “Europe will support” Syria in its transition but “will not finance new Islamist structures”.

She added: “This is not only in our own security interests but also what I have heard time and again from very many Syrians in Germany… and here in the region.”

Ahead of their meeting, Mr Sharaa greeted both foreign ministers in the presidential palace in Damascus.

He shook the hand of Mr Barrot but placed his hand over his heart to welcome Ms Baerbock, a common gesture used predominantly by ultra-conservative Muslim men towards women.

The move caused some anger in Germany, with Bild newspaper labeling it a “scandal” that her male counterpart was offered a handshake when she was not.

Foreign Islamist fighters get senior army positions

The new Syrian authorities are reported to have given some foreign Islamist fighters senior official posts in the country’s armed forces.

The army is being reorganized by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist group that is now effectively in charge of the country following the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month.

There’s been no confirmation by the new leadership of the move, but it seems likely to raise concern inside and outside Syria over the role such foreign militants may play in the country’s future.

Several Syrian sources have deduced that out of almost 50 new military roles that have been announced, at least six have gone to foreigners.

Based on the names that have been published, they are said to include Chinese Uyghurs, a Jordanian, and a Turkish national. All are said to have been given high-ranking positions as colonels or brigadier generals.

(Reuters) / Telegraph