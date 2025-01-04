Vegas Cybertruck explosion: Driver left a note saying his act “was a wake up call”

The Tesla Cybertruck after it exploded outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday.Alcides Antunes/Reuters

The driver suspected of exploding a Tesla Cybertruck left a note saying that his act “was a wake up call.”

During the briefing, law enforcement shared copies of notes found in an app on Livelsberger’s phone where he journaled. They found descriptions of the pre-planned incident which he labeled as a “wake-up call.”

“We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist! But right now we are terminally ill and headed toward collapse,” Liveslberger wrote.

“This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence,” he added.

He shot himself in the head before the explosion to “cleanse” himself of past burdens.

Authorities identified the driver as Matthew Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado Springs.

Livelsberger had been an active-duty Army service member for nearly two decades, the US Army told BI.

The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck loaded with explosives behind Wednesday's Las Vegas blast was an active-duty US Army soldier who, a coroner said, committed suicide.

In a press release on Thursday, the Clark County coroner identified the driver as Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The coroner’s report said the cause of death was the result of an intraoral gunshot wound by suicide.

Livelsberger was a master sergeant who served as a special-operations soldier, a US Army spokesperson said in a statement provided to Business Insider.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters on Thursday that the driver appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before the material in his truck exploded.

McMahill said authorities found a military ID and credit cards with Livelsberger’s name on them inside the Cybertruck. They have also confirmed that he rented the Tesla vehicle in Denver on December 28, driving through parts of New Mexico and Arizona before reaching Las Vegas.

Spencer Evans, Special Agent in charge of the Las Vegas FBI Field Office, said the bureau has no information about any other suspects. There is no current evidence connecting Livelsberger to any terrorist organization around the world.

There is also no evidence that the Las Vegas explosion is connected with a deadly attack in New Orleans, McMahill said.

Authorities on Thursday said both Livelsberger and Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who is suspected of driving a rented truck into a crowd of people in Louisana, both served in the military and spent time together at what was then known as Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Bragg, now known as Fort Liberty, is one of the nation’s largest military bases. There is no evidence that Livelsberger and Jabbar were in the same unit.

The LVMPD said in a press release on Friday that two phones were also discovered inside the Cybertruck. After detectives gained access to one of the phones, they are said to have found two “letters” that “include grievances regarding political, social, cultural, personal, and other issues.”

In one of the letters, authorities said Livelsberger wrote: “This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call.”

He added that the US was “terminally ill and headed toward collapse” and that he had acted in order to “cleanse” his mind of the “brothers I’ve lost” and to relieve himself of “the burden of the lives I took.”

“There may be a lot more information that we recover that explains either more or shows a change in mindset at different times,” LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said at a press conference on Friday.

A military background

Livelsberger served in active duty from January 2006 to March 2011, the Army spokesperson said. After a stint in the National Guard and service in the Army Reserve, Livelsberger returned to active duty in December 2012.

“US Army Special Operations Command can confirm Livelsberger was assigned to the command and on approved leave at the time of his death,” the Army spokesperson said. “USASOC is in full cooperation with federal and state law enforcement agencies, but as a matter of policy, will not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Livelsberger served in the Army for more than 19 years. A military official told BI he was an operations sergeant assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group in Germany but was recently on leave at home in Colorado.

The official added that Livelsberger had a clean record, “by all accounts was great,” and that this would have been “out of character” for him.

The FBI said it was searching a home in Colorado Springs in connected with the incident.

“FBI Denver personnel and specialized teams will be on-site for several hours,” the bureau said in a statement to BI. “This activity is related to the explosion in Las Vegas on Wednesday; due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information will be provided out of Denver.”

The Cybertruck had been filled with firework-style mortars and canisters of camping fuel, authorities said Wednesday. The driver was the only person killed. Seven other people were injured.

The vehicle explosion occurred hours after an attacker drove a rented pickup truck through crowds on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. That attack left 15 people dead, including the attacker, and injured dozens more.

Both vehicles were rented using the Turo app. Authorities in Louisana on Thursday also said the New Orleans attack appeared to be unrelated to the Cybertruck explosion.

On X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised the Cybertruck for limiting the destruction from the blast. McMahill said Musk has dispatched a team of Tesla officials to assist with the Las Vegas investigation.

