UNIFIL accuses Israel of destroying border marker in ‘flagrant violation’

UNIFIL accuses the Israeli military of destroying a blue barrel marking the border between Israel and Lebanon, as well as a Lebanese army observation tower near one of the UN observer force’s positions.

“This morning peacekeepers observed an IDF bulldozer destroying a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, as well as an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces immediately beside a UNIFIL position there,” the observer force says.

UNIFIL says the IDF’s “deliberate and direct destruction” of the blue barrel and Lebanese army infrastructure is a “flagrant violation of Resolution 1701 and international law.”

“We call on all actors to avoid any actions, including the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities,” the observer force adds.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF on the incident.

Times of Israell