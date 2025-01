Syria vows to include all sectors in new government: FM

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud meets Syria’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 2, 2025. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Syria’s foreign minister has told Saudi Arabian officials that the new leadership in Damascus wants to set up a government involving all parts of Syrian society following the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad last month.

Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani was making the first foreign trip by a member of Syria’s new administration as Western and regional powers seek signs on whether it will impose strict Islamic rule or show inclusivity in government.

Al-Shibani and Syria’s defence minister met with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Thursday.

“Through our visit, we conveyed our national vision of establishing a government based on partnership”

