The Saudi Royal Court announced in a statement the death of Princess Mona Al-Solh, the mother of Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

Princess Mona Al-Solh is the daughter of the late PM of Lebanon Riad a- Solh

File photo of Princess Mona Al-Solh with her son Saudi Billionair Walid Bin Talal

The statement said that the funeral will be held tomorrow, Sunday, after the afternoon prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.