Orthodox Jews join protest against Gaza war in New York on New Year’s Day

Members of the Orthodox Jewish community were among protesters who marched to Times Square on New Year’s Day, protesting the war in Gaza, footage shows.

An account named Voice of Jews posted several videos to X, showing protesters marching through the streets holding signs, and chanting slogans while gathered in Times Square.

The Palestinian Youth Movement, one of the organizers, said the protest was held “to recommit to a permanent ceasefire, arms embargo, and an end to the US-backed genocide on Gaza.”