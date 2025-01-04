Lebanon MP calls on Hezbollah to stop being so arrogant and stubborn

MP Bilal Al-Houshaymi blasted the Hezbollah militant group stressing that “Lebanon and the Lebanese people in general, and the Shiite sect in particular, cannot bear the outbreak of a new war with Israel,” calling on “Hezbollah” to “stop being stubborn , obstinate and arrogant and to stop raising its finger in threats and intimidation,” calling on it to “convey its demands and observations through the parliament and the government, in which it is well represented.”

In a radio interview, he said that “the Shiites in Lebanon were left alone in the last war on Lebanon, neither Iran supported them nor did Bashar al-Assad’s regime stand by them. Hence, the Shiite sect is not at all prepared for a new military adventure by Hezbollah if it carries out its threats after the expiration of the sixty-day deadline, stressing at the same time that “there is absolutely no return to the slogan of army, people and resistance.”

Hezbollah, which is the only militia that refused to hand over its arms after the civil war ended in 1990 has been insisting on including this slogan or formula in every Government statement policy for the last 20 years, but this time around many MPs are insisting that this formula should be trashed , because it undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty , especially since Hezbollah has been using its arms internally and acting as a state within a state.

Addressing the issue of the upcoming presidential election , Al-Houshaymi said that “the head of the Lebanese Forces Party has the right to run because he is the strongest in his sect and a national and sovereign man, provided that he secures the required consensus.”

He said: “If he runs to succeed, I will vote for him, and if his candidacy is intended as a burn out , I will not do so,” reiterating his rejection of electing General Joseph Aoun as president of the republic because the experiences of previous army leaders in the presidency of the republic were not successful or encouraging.”

File : Masked Hezbollah fighters as they march through a suburb of Beirut in May 2008 , when the party occupied a large section of Beirut . and tried but failed to occupy Mount Lebanon. The majority of the Lebanese now consider the heavily armed and Iran backed militia as the biggest threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty

Lebanon’s Shiite community suffered the most from the war between Hezbollah and Israel , which the Iranian backed group initiated on October 8, 2023 to support Hamas in Gaza, another Iranian backed proxy . Over one Million Shiites have been displaced and tens of thousands of their homes have been destroyed

Satelite images taken on October 24 show the tiny southern Lebanese village of Ramyah has almost been wiped off the map. In a neighboring village, satellite photos show a similar scene: a hill once covered with houses, now reduced to a gray smear of rubble.

