Two Israelis among injured in New Orleans attack

Police officers stand at the scene where a truck drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 1, 2025 in this screengrab taken from a video. ABC Affiliate WGNO/Handout via REUTERS

The Times of Israel reported that Two Israelis among the injured in New Orleans attacks Wednesday

A U.S. Army veteran with an ISIS flag on his truck swerved around makeshift barriers and plowed into New Orleans’ crowded French Quarter on New Year’s Day, killing at least 10 people, and police were searching for others who may have been involved in placing explosive devices in the area.

Some 35 people were injured in the attack at 3:15 a.m. (0915 GMT), near the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets , a historic tourist destination known for its music and bars where crowds were celebrating the new year. After ramming the crowd with his pickup truck, the driver was shot dead in a gunfight with police, officials said.