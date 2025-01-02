At least 15 killed in New Orleans in fatal car ramming on Bourbon Street

Police say a man who drove a pickup truck at high speed into a crowd of people celebrating the new year in New Orleans early Wednesday was hell-bent on creating carnage.

Summary

• At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early on Wednesday morning. The FBI is investigating it as an “act of terrorism.”

• The FBI has identified the suspect as a 42-year-old Texas man and Army veteran. The FBI said the suspect, who was killed in a firefight with officers, had an ISIS flag in the vehicle at the time of the attack. The FBI also said it is investigating potential associations with terrorist organizations.

• Multiple officials said the suspect made a series of video recordings before Wednesday’s attack

• The attack in the popular French Quarter happened less than a mile from where The Sugar Bowl was to be hosted Wednesday. The annual college football game was postponed for 24 hours for public safety reasons, the bowl’s CEO said.

Two 19-year-old women were among those injured in the deadly New Orleans attack Wednesday, according to the Canterbury School in Fort Myers, Florida, from which both women graduated.

President Joe Biden in an address Wednesday night said that “no one should jump to conclusions” and added that he is directing top law enforcement officials to continue to “intensively” investigate the deadly attack in the French Quarter in New Orleans.



The Times of Israel reported that two Israelis were among the injured in New Orleans attacks Wednesday but did not provide a details on their condition . Israeli FM reportedly instructed Israeli consul general in Houston to go to visit them at their hospital inn New Orleans

