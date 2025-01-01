Top Lebanon Shiite cleric urges against celebratory gun fire to mark the new year

Sayyed Ali Fadlallah, a prominent Shiite cleric issued a statement in which he stressed “the necessity of staying away on New Year’s Eve from everything that undermines the value of welcoming a new year by abandoning the backward habit celebratory gun fire on any occasion.”

He considered that “in addition to its religious sanctity and violation of the law, it doubles people’s anxiety, increases their tension and fear, and places weapons in a place other than their natural place, not to mention the tragedies and problems that these bullets cause.

Whoever does not know what they cause should go to the hospitals to see the results of their bullets, which may hit a person here and kill a person there.

” To all those who fire bullets, fear God and your country.” He said