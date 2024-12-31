Syrian opposition has not received an invitation to participate in the national dialogue

Hadi Al Bahra, president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, December 2, 2024. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

The head of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Hadi al-Bahra, said today that the coalition has not yet received an invitation to participate in the national dialogue announced by the current administration.

Al-Bahra explained in an interview with Al-Arabiya channel that the coalition has not had any contact with the new administration.

Al-Bahra, has served as chief negotiator at the failed peace talks with the government of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in February in Geneva. Bahra, aged 54, succeeds Ahmed Al-Jarba.

His coalition only nominally controls nationalist-minded rebels that in many parts of Syria been overrun by Islamic extremist groups, including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and HTS which overthrew Bashar al Assad , who fled to Moscow

HTS leader Ahmad al Sharaa has been making politically correct statements ever since he became the defacto leader, but has not taken any actions to prove to the minorities that his regime will be inclusive . All the key positions in the government were allocated to HTS members only. Some observers have expressed concern that Syria may be in the process of replacing “one dictator by another ”