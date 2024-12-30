Syria’s Minister of Justice visits Druze spiritual leader in Sweida

Top Syria’s Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Alql Hikmat al-Hijri (C) is shown with Syrian government delegation headed by in Sweida



A delegation from the Syrian transitional government headed by Minister of Justice Shadi al-Waisi visited the top Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Alql Hikmat al-Hijri in Sweida , according to the Syrian News Agency – SANA.

This visit comes amid demands to involve all components from all spectrums of the Syrian communities in the process of drafting the new constitution after the fall of the former Syrian regime.

Earlier today, Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of the city of Sweida in southern Syria, demanding the activation of “judicial police, the implementation of the law and accountability”, raising slogans “denouncing the recycling of leaderships”.

A demonstration roamed the streets of the city of Sweida, rejecting what the demonstrators called the recycling of political and religious leaderships that were linked to the fallen regime, and confirming that these symbols will not participate in leading the next stage.

Al-Waisi praised his patriotic stance of Sheikh Hijri and his support for the revolution, as well as the stance of the Sweida people since 2011 in refusing to send their sons to the army of the regime, and their active participation in the revolution.

The minister also met with the majority of judges in the province of Sweden, where he discussed with them the reality of the judiciary and ways of its development, emphasizing the necessity of strengthening the dignity of the judicial system and its role in achieving justice and equality.

The visit was to tour the new palace of justice in Sweida, where the minister briefed on the accomplishment rate of the project and stressed the importance of completing the work to be ready to receive cases at the earliest.

He also stressed supporting the judiciary financially to improve working conditions, ensure that judges perform their duties at the highest efficiency, citing the importance of upholding the dignity of the judiciary and its role in upholding justice and transparency.

El Nashua / Sweida 24