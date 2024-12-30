Syria at a Crossroads: The Danger of Replacing One Dictator with Another

By Ya Libnan

The international community’s attention is once again drawn to Syria, where Ahmad al-Sharaa, the newly declared ruler, claims to lead the country into a brighter future. Sharaa has been making politically correct statements, pledging reforms, and promising elections. However, actions speak louder than words, and so far, his actions have raised alarms rather than hope. The appointment of key positions to members of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with a controversial past, has deepened fears that Syria may be transitioning from one dictatorship to another.

The Constitution Conundrum

Sharaa has declared that it will take three years to draft a new constitution for Syria. This timeline is perplexing, especially in an era of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, where drafting and reviewing complex legal documents can be expedited. By comparison, the U.S. Constitution, a cornerstone of democracy, was drafted in just 100 days over two centuries ago. What justification does Sharaa have for this prolonged process? Critics argue that it is a stalling tactic to consolidate power, mask his intentions, and keep the international community at bay.

Elections Delayed, Democracy Denied?

Adding to the skepticism is Sharaa’s insistence that elections cannot be held until an additional year after the constitution is finalized. This timeline pushes Syria’s first potential democratic elections to four years from now. The delay raises concerns that Sharaa is seeking to entrench his rule rather than transition to genuine democracy. Without transparent mechanisms and independent oversight, there is little to assure Syrians and the global community that these elections will be free, fair, and inclusive.

A Call to Lift Sanctions: A Double-Edged Sword

Sharaa has also called for the removal of international sanctions to rebuild Syria. While this plea seems reasonable on the surface, given the dire humanitarian needs of the Syrian people, it is fraught with risks. Sanctions relief, without robust safeguards, could allow Sharaa to funnel resources to solidify his regime rather than benefit the Syrian population. The international community must ensure that lifting sanctions is tied to measurable milestones, such as inclusive governance, human rights protections, and credible electoral processes.

The Shadow of HTS

One of the most concerning developments under Sharaa’s rule is the appointment of key positions to members of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. HTS, known for its extremist past, is a controversial choice for governing positions in a nation striving for stability and inclusivity. These appointments signal a potential continuation of authoritarian governance, cloaked under the guise of reform. Minorities, secular groups, and opposition members fear that the country could be steered toward a system that marginalizes non-majoritarian voices, undermining Syria’s diverse social fabric.

The Fear of Another Assad

For decades, Syria suffered under the authoritarian rule of Bashar al-Assad, whose regime was marked by repression, corruption, and violence. Sharaa’s past affiliations and current moves have sparked legitimate fears that he may follow a similar path. Despite his rhetoric of unity and progress, there has been no concrete action to demonstrate that Sharaa intends to protect minority rights, uphold democratic principles, or move away from authoritarianism. Instead, his approach appears designed to placate international concerns while consolidating control domestically.

The Role of the International Community

The international community must act decisively to prevent Syria from falling into another cycle of dictatorship. It must:

Demand Transparency: Sharaa’s government must involve diverse stakeholders, including representatives from all ethnic and religious groups, in drafting the constitution and shaping the country’s future. Set Clear Benchmarks: Any lifting of sanctions should be conditional on demonstrable progress in governance reforms, minority rights protections, and electoral preparations. Monitor Appointments: The dominance of HTS members in key positions is a red flag. International actors must insist on inclusive governance that represents all Syrians. Ensure Accountability: Reconstruction aid and resources must be closely monitored to ensure they reach the people and do not reinforce authoritarian structures.

In closing , Syria stands at a critical juncture. Ahmad Sharaa has an opportunity to lead the country toward a brighter future, but his current trajectory raises alarms. The international community cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the warning signs. Allowing Sharaa to replicate Assad’s authoritarian playbook would betray the aspirations of the Syrian people and perpetuate the cycle of oppression. Now is the time for vigilance, accountability, and action to ensure that Syria emerges as a truly democratic and inclusive nation, rather than falling into the hands of yet another dictator.