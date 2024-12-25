Pope calls for “arms to be silenced” in Christmas address, appealed for peace in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine



Pope Francis called Wednesday for “arms to be silenced” around the world in his traditional Christmas address, appealing for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan as he denounced the “extremely grave” humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The pontiff reminded the Catholic faithful on Wednesday of children suffering from war and hunger, the elderly living in isolation, those fleeing their homelands, people who have lost their jobs and those persecuted for their faith.

He urged “all people of all nations” to find the courage during this Holy Year “to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions” plaguing the world, from the Middle East to Ukraine, Africa to Asia.

The pontiff’s address summarised the woes facing the world this year. As Christmas coincided with the start of the 2025 Holy Year dedicated to hope, Francis called for reconciliation “even (with) our enemies”.

“I invite every individual, and all people of all nations … to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions,” the leader of the Catholic Church said from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to the crowd of people gathered for the address.

He called for an end to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, singling out Christian communities in Israel and the Palestinian territories, “particularly in Gaza where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave,” as well as Lebanon and Syria “at this most delicate time”.

Pope Francis renewed his calls for the release of hostages taken from Israel by Hamas on 7 October 2023.

Pilgrims lined up on Christmas Day to walk through the Holy Door at the entrance of St Peter’s Basilica, as the Jubilee is expected to bring some 38 million Catholic faithful to Rome.