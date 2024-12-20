Syria at the crossroads: Saudi -Turkish leadership needed for reunification and Middle East prosperity

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman aka MbS and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

By : Ya Libnan Editoria Board

The geopolitical landscape of the Middle East is shifting dramatically. The fall of the Assad regime has not only redefined the balance of power in Syria but also reignited President Erdogan’s ambitions of reviving Turkey’s regional prominence, reminiscent of the Ottoman Empire. Concurrently, the decline of Iranian influence has created an opportunity for Sunni powers to reassert their dominance, a development nearly two decades in the making since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein.

The emerging dynamic places Saudi Arabia and Turkey at a critical crossroads. Should these two regional heavyweights align their strategies, the Middle East could enter a golden era of prosperity and stability, fulfilling Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision for the region. His dream of transforming the Middle East into a hub of innovation, investment, and peace aligns with Turkey’s potential to serve as a bridge between East and West, both economically and culturally. Together, they could reshape the region into a beacon of unity and progress.

However, the challenges to such a partnership are significant. Historical rivalries, ideological differences, and competing visions for leadership in the Sunni world could hinder cooperation. Turkey’s assertive foreign policy under Erdogan has sometimes clashed with Saudi Arabia’s measured approach, particularly in areas like Libya and Qatar. Furthermore, Turkey’s support for political Islam, including the Muslim Brotherhood, remains a contentious issue for Riyadh.

Yet, the opportunities outweigh the risks. A united Saudi-Turkish front could not only counterbalance Iran’s influence but also address pressing regional challenges, such as the reconstruction of war-torn areas, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the economic integration of the Arab world. By focusing on mutual interests—such as energy cooperation, trade expansion, and joint security initiatives—they could pave the way for a new Middle East free from perpetual conflict.

Failure to collaborate, however, could plunge the region into further instability. Competing ambitions might exacerbate divisions, giving rise to proxy conflicts and hindering economic progress. The Middle East, already burdened by decades of war and strife, can ill afford another era of fragmentation.

Ultimately, the stakes are high. The wheel of history is turning, and the decisions made by Saudi Arabia and Turkey in the coming years will determine whether the Middle East witnesses a renaissance or remains mired in chaos. The path forward requires vision, compromise, and a shared commitment to a brighter future.