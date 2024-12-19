Hundreds in Syria’s capital protest for democracy, women’s rights

Syrians protested on Dec 19 in central Damascus calling for democracy and women’s rights

DAMASCUS – Hundreds of Syrians protested on Dec 19 in central Damascus calling for democracy and women’s rights, more than a week after an Islamist-led rebel alliance ousted president Bashar al-Assad, AFP correspondents said.

“We want a democracy, not a religious state,” men and women demonstrators chanted in central Damascus’s Ummayad Square, as well as “Free, civil Syria” and “the Syrian people are one”, while some protesters held signs including “No free nation without free women”.

Rebels led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a lightning offensive from their north-west Syria bastion in November, sweeping swathes of territory from government control and taking the capital on Dec 8, toppling Mr Assad.

Rooted in Syria’s branch of Al-Qaeda and proscribed as a “terrorist” organisation by several Western governments, HTS has sought to moderate its rhetoric by assuring protection for the country’s many religious and ethnic minorities.

Protesters are holding signs that read ” Secular”. There is concern in Syria that it could turn into another Afghanistan, specially since HTS leader Ahmed al Sharaa has praised the Taliban and the way they are running Afghanistan

It has appointed a transitional leadership to run the country until March 1.

Protester Majida Mudarres, 50, a retired civil servant, said “both women and men, have a role to play in building the new Syria”.

“Women have a big role in political life… We will be observing any position against women and will not accept it. The time in which we were silent is over,” she told AFP.

Assad’s family crushed dissent, ruling Syria with an iron fist for more than 50 years.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Dec 19 that there was a “flame of hope” in Syria following Assad’s fall but warned of significant challenges ahead.

Strait Times