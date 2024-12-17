Lebanon MP calls on Hezbollah to deports its members that fought for Assad in Syria

MP Mark Daou, a key member of the opposition commented on the situation in Syria by saying:

“In my opinion, the Israelis are seeking to push towards a civil war in Syria,” He hopes that “the Lebanese government will assign a special team in cooperation with the Lebanese judiciary to send it to Syria to follow up on the assassinations file.

He is referring to assassinations of several Lebanese leaders by the Syrian regimes of Hafez and his son Bashar al Assad starting with the assassination of former Progressive Socialist party founder Kamal Jumblatt in 1977 ,

President Bachir Gemayel in 1982,

Sheik Halim Takieddin , a Druze leader in 1983,

Sheikh Khalil al Tawil, a Druze leader in 1984,

Rashid Karami, Prime Minister of Lebanon in 1987,

Sheikh Hassan Khaled, Grand Mufti of the Sunni community,

Nazem Qadri, a Member of Parliament in 1989 ,

René Moawad, President of Lebanon, 1989

Former PM Rafik Hariri,

Bassel Fleihan, Economics Minister,

Samir Kassir, columnist at “An Nahar” newspaper and fierce critic of Syria, George Hawi, former chief of the Lebanese Communist Party,

Gibran Tueni, Editor in Chief of “An Nahar” newspaper, all the above were assassinated in 2005 ,

Pierre Gemayel, Minister of Industry, in 2006

Walid Eido, Future Party member of the Lebanese Parliament in 2007,

Antoine Ghanim, member of the Lebanese Parliament in 2007,

Army General François al-Hajj in 2007,

Wissam Eid, senior intelligence of the Internal Security Forces of Lebanon in 2008

Wissam al-Hassan, head of information branch of the Internal Security Forces in 2012 and many other key figures.

“We hope to see this step from the current government or the Supreme Judicial Council.” He said , adding

” I believe that Hezbollah’s project with the prevailing military logic has failed in Lebanon and Gaza, and the Axis of Resistance approach to liberating Palestine has been a great failure.”

In an interview with LBCI, he urged Hezbollah members who fought in Syria to “leave Lebanon, because the new Syrian regime is capable of demanding that Lebanon hand them over, under the pretext of committing war crimes and crimes against the Syrian people. “

Lebanon and Syria have a Judicial Agreement that includes extradition between the two countries . The agreement also allows for the enforcement of penal judgments from either country’s judicial authorities.

He added: “This is one of the points that the government and the party must seriously consider.”

He stressed that “the state must establish a mechanism for the return of Syrian refugees to their country and facilitate it, and coordinate with the European Union and international actors to reclassify the displaced.”

Regarding the presidential elections he warned against any obstruction by the Shiite MPs as they did in the past elections stressing “we want a president who is firm and disciplined , and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is one of the preferred candidates to perform the required role.”