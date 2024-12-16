Universities warn international students to return before Trump’s inauguration

A handful of top U.S. universities are urging international students who travel home for winter break to be back in the country before President-elect Trump takes office.

Trump has vowed to crack down on both illegal and legal immigration, and school leaders are worried one of his first actions could be an executive order limiting entrance to the U.S. like he did with the Muslim Ban in 2017.

At least 10 universities, mostly on the East Coast, have told international students to be back stateside before the Jan. 20 inauguration. They include the University of Southern California, Brown University, University of Pennsylvania, MIT and others.