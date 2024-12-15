Trump’s Middle East advisor Massad Boulos is neither a billionaire nor a lawyer, New York Times says

The lore around Massad Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, is that he is a billionaire dealmaker. Records show otherwise.

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East adviser, Massad Boulos, has enjoyed a reputation as a billionaire mogul at the helm of a business that bears his family name. Mr. Boulos has been profiled as a tycoon by the world’s media, telling a reporter in October that his company is worth billions. Mr. Trump called him a “highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the international scene.”

The president-elect even lavished what may be his highest praise: a “dealmaker.”

In fact, records show that Mr. Boulos has spent the past two decades selling trucks and heavy machinery in Nigeria for a company his father-in-law controls. He is the chief executive of the company, SCOA Nigeria PLC, which made a profit of less than $66,000 last year, corporate filings show.

There is no indication in corporate documents that Mr. Boulos, a Lebanese-American whose son is married to Mr. Trump’s daughter Tiffany, is a man of significant wealth as a result of his businesses. The truck dealership is valued at about $865,000 at its current share price. Mr. Boulos’s stake, according to securities filings, is worth much less than that.

As for Boulos Enterprises, the company that has been called his family business in The Financial Times and elsewhere, a company officer there said it is owned by an unrelated Boulos family.

Mr. Boulos will advise on one of the world’s most complicated and conflict-wracked regions — a region that Mr. Boulos said this week that he has not visited in years. The advisory position does not require Senate approval.

Trucks and heavy machinery in the forecourt of SCOA Nigeria PLC, the dealership Massad Boulos runs in Lagos, on Wednesday. The company made less than $66,000 last year. Credit.Taiwo Aina for The New York Times

The confusion over Mr. Boulos’s background — and his failure for years to clear up misunderstandings until questioned this week by The Times — raises questions about how thoroughly Mr. Trump’s team vetted his nominees. The team was caught by surprise by allegations of sexual misconduct against Pete Hegseth, the pick for defense secretary.

A spokeswoman for the Trump transition team declined to comment.

Mr. Boulos, a Christian from northern Lebanon who emigrated to Texas as a teenager, has risen in prominence since 2018, when his son Michael began dating Tiffany Trump.

This year, Massad Boulos helped Mr. Trump woo Arab-American voters, and in the fall served as a go-between for Mr. Trump and the Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

In October, The Times asked him about his wealth and business dealings.

“Your company is described as a multibillion-dollar enterprise,” a reporter said. “Are you yourself a billionaire?”

Mr. Boulos said he did not like to describe himself that way, but that journalists had picked up on the label.

“It’s accurate to describe the company as a multibillion-dollar—?” the reporter followed up.

“Yeah,” Mr. Boulos replied. “It’s a big company. Long history.”

Versions of this history have been recounted in The New York Times, The Economist, CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

But in a subsequent interview on Tuesday, Mr. Boulos said that he had only meant to confirm that other news outlets had written — incorrectly — that he runs such a company.

In another call, on Wednesday, he said he was referring to his father-in-law’s companies, which he said were collectively worth more than $1 billion, though the company he runs is not.

“I’ve never really gone into any details like that about the value,” he said.

He confirmed that he has no relationship with Boulos Enterprises. Asked why he had never corrected the record, he said that he made a practice of not commenting on his business.

Mr. Boulos has a history of small business ventures. Corporate records in Nigeria tie him to a restaurant, some inactive construction companies and to Tantra Beverages, a now-defunct company that was set up to sell an “erotic drink” that “gives men and women the ultimate stimulating push,” according to its manufacturer.

Mr. Boulos said an associate runs the restaurant, and that he did not recall the drink venture. (After this article was published, Mr. Boulos said he did recall Tantra, and that it was part of an attempt to sell energy drinks that never got off the ground).

Any significant wealth, he said on Tuesday, comes from the family of his wife, Sarah Fadoul Boulos.

She is the daughter of Michel Zouhair Fadoul, a citizen of France and Burkina Faso who spent decades assembling a patchwork of logging, construction and automobile distribution companies throughout West and Central Africa.

The Times could find no indication, either in company documents or records from the corporate data provider Sayari, that Mr. Boulos has a direct stake in these businesses — other than the truck dealership.

Massad Boulos met Sarah Fadoul through family in Lebanon and married young, she has said. Both studied in Texas, she has said in interviews on podcasts targeting the elite in Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria.

Mr. Trump has referred to Mr. Boulos as a lawyer and ABC News has reported that he graduated with a law degree from the University of Houston. But the school said it has no record of that. Instead, he graduated from a separate school, the University of Houston-Downtown, in 1993 with a bachelor of business administration degree.

The couple had planned a move to New York, where she said he had been offered a job at a law firm. But her father intervened, she said, and invited the young couple to work for his business holdings in Africa.

In 1996 the couple moved to Lagos, where Ms. Fadoul Boulos said they became known as trust fund kids. “We were called the golden children,” she told the “Listed Lagosian” podcast.

Mr. Fadoul put the couple in charge of a truck and machinery dealership in Nigeria, Ms. Fadoul Boulos said. Corporate filings show the company has not grown much over the years.

Business was slow when a reporter visited its Lagos headquarters this month. A few dozen heavy machines and trucks sat in a lot by a highway, and a handful of staff sat behind desks inside the office. Mr. Boulos used to come in regularly, staff members said, but since July he had been in the United States campaigning for Mr. Trump.

SCOA’s branch in the Nigerian city of Kano closed four years ago because of lack of customers, a former employee, Kamal Ishaq, said Wednesday.

Ms. Fadoul Boulos has said that she worked alongside her husband for a time. But then, after an evangelical awakening, she said, God called her to dance. She set up the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria, where she calls herself the

“visioneer.” The society teaches dance to young Nigerians, runs summer camps and puts on performances.

Ms. Fadoul Boulos frequently posts videos of herself on social media doing pirouettes and waving flags to worship music — including at her favorite Pentecostal church in Lagos, the House On The Rock, whose lead pastor gave a blessing at Tiffany Trump’s wedding in 2022.

Tiffany’s Million-Dollar Ring

Michael Boulos, the couple’s younger son, reportedly met Tiffany Trump at the actress Lindsay Lohan’s club in Greece in 2018, when he was about 22 and she 25.

Soon after their engagement, reports began to circulate describing Mr. Boulos as the son and heir of a billionaire. Massad Boulos said in an interview this week that Michael was an heir to the family business, but independently confirming its value was impossible.

The diamond ring that Michael Boulos gave Ms. Trump, with its reported $1 million price tag, seemed to confirm great wealth.

Michael Boulos was associate director of the truck dealership when they married, and has worked for a U.S. private equity firm and a yacht rental company, according to PitchBook.

In Nigeria, the most famous member of the Boulos family is Michael’s brother Fares, who used to perform reggae music on YouTube under the name Farastafari. Now he posts TikTok skits under the name Oyibo Rebel — oyibo means white person. His recurring characters include a caricature of a Black woman, Mama Thank God. He wears a large false bosom and a brightly colored cloth tied around his head, and mocks Nigerian women.

His LinkedIn page says he is also a director at the truck dealership.

A White House Introduction

In the October interview, Massad Boulos said that he first met Mr. Trump at a White House Christmas party in 2019.

“He was very, very warm, very welcoming,” Mr. Boulos said.

Mr. Boulos appeared on Mr. Trump’s behalf in Arabic-language media before the 2020 election. He played a more significant role in 2024 as an unofficial emissary to Arab American voters.

In Michigan, home to the largest-percentage Arab American population in the country, Mr. Boulos pitched Mr. Trump as the candidate best positioned to bring peace to the Middle East.

“He was a superstar,” said Yahya Basha, a Syrian-American doctor and political donor in Royal Oak, Mich. “People loved him.”

Mr. Trump carried the state, helped by heavily Arab-American precincts in the Detroit area.

Mr. Trump will take office at a time when the Middle East is as unstable as it’s been in decades. Israel remains at war with Hamas and Lebanon is devastated by fighting between Israel and

Hezbollah. Syrian rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad, the longtime dictator.

What role Mr. Trump intends for Mr. Boulos is unclear.

In an interview, Mr. Boulos said that his White House responsibilities would involve “advising on the Middle East and Arab countries,” but declined to elaborate.

“The position is private,” he said. “It’s an adviser position.”

The New York Times