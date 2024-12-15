Americans Skeptical of Donald Trump’s Cabinet Picks: Poll

Many Americans doubt Donald Trump‘s ability to manage government spending, oversee military operations, and make well-judged appointments to his Cabinet, according to a new poll.

The survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that a majority of adults are not confident in Trump’s ability to fill key positions with qualified candidates, despite his promises to shake up Washington.

As Trump prepares to name his appointees to critical posts, including a controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), skepticism about his management abilities remains widespread, with less than 30 percent of Americans expressing high confidence in his appointment process.

What Does the New Poll Reveal About Confidence in Donald Trump?

Trump’s robust style, which includes plans to cut federal spending, slash regulations, and fire government workers, has contributed to the growing unease, according to the poll.

He has brought in high-profile figures including billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead key initiatives aimed at reducing government size and influence.

However, these appointments and his broader leadership style are greeted with unease by many Americans, particularly those outside his party.

The survey found sharp divides along partisan lines.

While Republicans express more confidence in Trump’s leadership—with about 60 percent saying they are ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ confident in his ability to make appointments and manage the White House, military, and government spending—confidence among Democrats and independents is low.

Confidence in Donald Trump Split Along Partisan Lines

Nearly three-quarters of Democrats are ‘not at all confident’ in Trump’s abilities to manage critical functions.

Among independents, about 40 percent expressed low confidence in Trump’s leadership, with only 20 percent indicating strong trust in his ability to handle national responsibilities.

The poll highlights a key challenge facing Trump’s administration—while Republicans remain supportive, the broader public is divided over his competency, particularly in areas such as military oversight and government fiscal management.

The survey shows a similar pattern of low confidence in Trump’s ability to execute the day-to-day functions of the White House, an issue that was a prominent feature of his first term, which saw frequent turnover in high-level staff positions.

How Does Public Confidence in Donald Trump Compare With Joe Biden?

In contrast, when President Joe Biden took office in 2021, public confidence in his leadership was considerably higher, especially regarding his ability to appoint qualified Cabinet members and manage the White House.

However, Biden also faced skepticism on other fronts, including military and fiscal management, though his experience in government before assuming the presidency was a source of trust for many voters.

As Trump embarks on his second term, the results underscore a critical challenge for his administration: convincing a sizable portion of the electorate that he can effectively manage government responsibilities and maintain stability at home and abroad.

The poll of 1,251 adults was conducted by NORC between Dec. 5-9, 2024 using its probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

