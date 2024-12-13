Hezbollah denies obstructing the Lebanese army in implementing the ceasefire deal with Israel as per 1701

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon which Speaker Nabih Berri signed on behalf of Hezbollah stipulates that all militia arms should be handed over to the Lebanese army as stipulated in UN Security Council resolution 1701 on which Hezbollah’s members of parliament signed off. The reports by Social media that Hezbollah is trying to obstruct the implementation of the deal were denied as per the following report by Al-Markaziya, a state-owned News agency :

Sources familiar with the details of the meeting held some time ago between Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and Head of the Liaison and Coordination Unit of Hezbollah Wafiq Safa, and Advisor to the Speaker of Parliament Ahmad Baalbaki, confirmed that the information circulating on social media regarding Safa’s attempt to impose dictates on Aoun and the stormy atmosphere between them due to an attempt to convince Aoun not to confiscate the party’s weapons is completely untrue.

They confirmed to “Al-Markazia” that contrary to what is being circulated and to block attempts to fabricate scenarios that only exist in the imaginations of their fabricators, Safa or anyone else never dared to impose dictates on General Aoun, and during this particular visit, Safa showed responsiveness and understanding of the new reality, and he is aware that his political team signed the agreement through the presence of his ministers in the government to hand over its arms to the Lebanese army

The sources stressed that the party will facilitate to the maximum extent the work of the army and its mission as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.

The question everyone’s mind is when will Hezbollah finally hand over its arms to the army and shut down its military wing? The Middle East is going through a complete transformation following the ouster last week of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad.

Al-Markaziya