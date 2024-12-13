Bashar al-Assad and Family control massive private fortune

Photo: The UK and US imposed in February 2023 sanctions on those responsible for the illicit captagon trade, which is estimated to be worth up to $57 billion to the Assad regime. While millions of Syrians suffer in poverty or live in refugee camps due to years of devastating civil war, the Assad family’s empire—built on deep-rooted corruption and economic dominance—remains largely untouched,

Bashar al-Assad’s journey to power kicked off in a London eye hospital, where he was just a laid-back ophthalmology student focused on retinas and corneal transplants. As the second son of Syrian leader Hafez al-Assad, he was never supposed to take the throne; that was meant for his charming older brother Bassel. But after Bassel tragically died in a car accident in 1994, Bashar was quickly called back to Damascus, prepped for leadership, and became president after his father’s passing in 2000.

Now, with Assad’s sudden departure from Damascus and his current location a mystery, people are looking into the vast wealth his family has amassed during their long reign of power.

While countless Syrians suffer in poverty or live in refugee camps due to years of devastating civil war, the Assad family’s empire—built on deep-rooted corruption and economic dominance—remains largely untouched, hidden away in secret accounts and shell companies scattered across the Middle East and Europe.

The Assads have cleverly set up a complex system of front companies, reliable intermediaries, and offshore accounts to keep a tight hold on key parts of Syria’s economy, including telecommunications, real estate, oil, and banking. This extensive financial network was carefully built during Hafez al-Assad’s three-decade reign and further developed under Bashar’s leadership, showcasing just how deeply the family has exploited the country’s resources while pretending to be protectors of the Syrian state

Massive Hidden Fortune

Bashar al-Assad’s personal net worth is pegged at around $1.5 billion, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Over the years, there have been claims that during peaceful times, al-Assad and his close-knit group of family and friends managed to amass a fortune that represents about three-quarters of Syria’s entire economy. They have stakes in various sectors like real estate, factories, energy plants, and licenses for foreign goods. However, turning those assets into quick cash or making a fast escape isn’t exactly straightforward.

When you add up the wealth of Bashar al-Assad and his extended family, the numbers are mind-blowing. Estimates suggest that the al-Assad regime’s total wealth could be between $60 billion and $122 billion when you factor in their real estate, oil, art, and cash reserves.

Al-Assad’s wealth is cleverly hidden across numerous companies and trusts, all designed to obscure the true extent of the assets and riches tied to the Syrian regime.

The UK has put a freeze on millions of the dictator’s assets, but it hardly makes a difference to al-Assad’s wealth. Back in April 2017, Spanish police managed to seize $740 million in assets from one of Bashar’s uncles. That same year, British officials froze over $124 million linked to the regime. Swiss authorities have also frozen 50 million Swiss francs tied to him and his top officials in recent months.

Switzerland has set its sights on around 127 Syrian officials and 40 companies connected to al-Assad’s regime. Meanwhile, Brussels is working to freeze the assets of 129 individuals and 49 companies associated with the Syrian regime, but they still need to track them down.

In 2016, Switzerland froze about $3.2 million belonging to al-Assad’s cousin, Hafez Makhlouf, in a Geneva bank due to money laundering suspicions. Makhlouf contested the seizure, arguing that the funds were deposited before the sanctions were imposed in May 2016. He ended up winning that appeal, and the money was released.

Rami Makhlouf, the brother of Hafez, plays a crucial role as the fixer for the al-Assad family. Since Bashar al-Assad took power in 2000, Rami has built an incredible fortune, making him the wealthiest person in Syria, with an estimated net worth between $5 billion and $10 billion.

As international investigators search for Assad’s hidden wealth, the glaring difference between his family’s lavish lifestyle and the devastation in Syria serves as a painful reminder of his regime’s impact. The extravagant homes in Dubai, the upscale apartments in Moscow and London, and the secret bank accounts in Lebanon all highlight how the Assads have exploited their country for their own benefit.

While countless Syrians struggle with an uncertain future, living in refugee camps or attempting to rebuild their lives amidst the ruins, the vast wealth accumulated by their former leader remains largely inaccessible, shielded by a complex web of financial intermediaries and supportive foreign governments. The ultimate fate of this wealth may remain a mystery, but it stands as a final affront to the Syrian people, whose resources were systematically drained by a family that treated their country as their own private domain for over forty years.

Bashar al-Assad’s vast, hidden fortune serves as a stark contrast to the suffering of the Syrian people, who have endured years of civil war, poverty, and displacement. The Assad family’s massive wealth, built on corruption and exploitation, highlights the deep inequality and systemic abuse of power that have defined their reign.

Bashar al Assad’s luxury car collection Including a Ferrari F50

Despite international efforts to freeze assets and investigate their financial dealings, much of their fortune remains shielded, benefiting a select few while millions of Syrians continue to struggle. This vast wealth underscores the ongoing legacy of injustice, reinforcing the harmful impact of the Assad regime on Syria’s future.

