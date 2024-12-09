Justice and accountability: No asylum for atrocities

Combined photo

Syrian President Bashar al Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin with bloodied hands.

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board:

The recent report that Bashar al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Russia on “humanitarian grounds” adds another layer of complexity to the quest for justice. While Russia’s decision may shield Assad from immediate capture, it should not deter the international community from pursuing accountability. Assad’s regime stands accused of some of the most heinous crimes of the 21st century, including the use of chemical weapons, systematic torture, and the displacement of millions of Syrians.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) must issue an arrest warrant for Assad, signaling that no dictator can evade justice through exile. Russia’s actions in granting him asylum should be met with strong diplomatic pressure to ensure that Moscow does not become a safe haven for war criminals. Additionally, efforts must continue to seize Assad’s assets and those of his inner circle to fund reparations for the victims of his regime.

Justice is non-negotiable. Granting Assad asylum sets a dangerous precedent, potentially emboldening other authoritarian leaders to commit atrocities without fear of consequences. It is imperative for the global community to demonstrate that there will be no escape from accountability for those who commit war crimes.

Beyond prosecution, the international community must also address the wrongs done to the countless victims of Assad’s rule. Thousands of Syrians were unjustly jailed, tortured, or displaced. To begin the healing process, victims must receive compensation, and this should be made possible through the confiscation of Assad’s personal assets and those of his regime officials, as well as the reallocation of frozen Syrian state assets abroad. These funds should be directed toward a reparations program designed to help victims rebuild their lives and communities. Additionally, rehabilitation efforts must focus on providing medical care, legal support, and opportunities for survivors to reintegrate into society. Such compensation not only aids in the recovery of individuals but also reaffirms the principle that war crimes and human rights violations must be met with justice and reparation.

Together, these actions—holding Assad accountable and compensating the victims—are essential for both Syria’s healing and the prevention of future atrocities. They will show the world that impunity is not tolerated and ensure that the suffering endured by the Syrian people is recognized and addressed.