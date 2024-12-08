Syria’s rebels claim that Damascus is now liberated and Assad fled

Welcome to Damascus, the Syrian rebels announced after claiming complete control of the capital and after claiming that Assad has fled the city.

The Syrian rebels announced the completion of “control of the city of Damascus”, claiming that “Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled”.

The announcement did not reveal Assad’s whereabouts but it was reported earlier that his family fled to Russia

They stressed that “this moment that the displaced and prisoners have long awaited, the moment of returning home and the moment of freedom after decades of oppression and suffering”, noting that “after 50 years of oppression under the rule of the Baath, and 13 years of crime, tyranny and displacement, and after a long struggle and struggle and confronting all forms of occupation forces, we announce today the end of this dark era and the beginning of a new era for Syria”.

They pointed out that “in the new Syria where everyone coexists in peace and justice prevails and right is established, where every Syrian is honored and his dignity is preserved, we turn the page on the dark past and open a new horizon for the future”.

El Nashra