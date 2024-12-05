The head of the Lebanese Forces center in Karm al-Zeitoun was killed in Al Achrafieh Beirut

An armed clash broke out today, in Achrafieh, east of Beirut, which led to the death of the head of the Leanese Forces’ center in Karm al-Zeitoun, Roland al-Murr.

The Lebanese army has deployed in the Achrafieh area and is pursuing some of the people involved in the dispute. It is worth noting that information has begun to circulate that a dispute occurred between the “Soldiers of God” ( Jnoud al-Rab) organization and the “Lebanese Forces” party.

Jnoud al-Rab ’Soldiers of the Lord’ or ‘Soldiers of God’) is a Lebanese Christian right-wing activist group that became known for its opposition to LGBT people and its actions against gay and lesbian associations and bars, and its opposition to Hezbollah.

The members of the group have been repeatedly compared to the Syrian Shabiha, Hezbollah or the Wagner Group due to the representations of its members, who are often described as “muscular, tattooed, bearded, and often dressed in black”, and are known for their religious fundamentalism.

The party follows what it considers to be Christian law. In an interview with Radio Liban Libre, group leader Joseph Mansour said, “We are the children of Jesus, and we only follow the word of the Gospel.”

They also claim to protect Christian lands from Islamists.

El Nashra