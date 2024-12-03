Scholz warns Russia’s Putin during Kiev visit: ‘We have staying power’

Photo: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) following their joint press conference after a meeting. Kay Nietfeld/dpa



Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again stressed Germany’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia.

Scholz, speaking at a joint press conference with Zelensky, said there will be no let-up in support and that Ukraine can rely on Germany.

The chancellor also announced further German military aid for the coming year, including air defense systems, howitzers, combat and reconnaissance drones, and further supplies of artillery ammunition.

“I am saying this very clearly to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin here in Kiev today: We have staying power. And we will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary,” Scholz said.

He said that everyone hopes for an end to the brutal war, but achieving it requires a combination of “unwavering support” on the one hand and the exploration of ways to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the other.

Ukraine asks for more help

Ukraine needs more weapons and stronger diplomatic backing to reach a “just peace” with Russia, Zelensky argued Monday as German Chancellor Scholz visited Kyiv.

Attempting to cast himself as a mediator, Scholz came to Ukraine’s capital a few weeks after becoming the first major ally of the war-torn country to speak to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in more than a year.

The German chancellor vowed on Monday to prevent Russia from dictating the terms of peace, seeking to alleviate fears that US President-elect Donald Trump may soon force Ukraine to accept a deal favourable to Moscow.

In his press conference with Scholz, Zelensky said Ukraine’s allies “can only ensure peace through strength, the strength of our weapons, our diplomacy, and our cooperation.”

“It is fundamental for us that Germany as a leader does not reduce (support) next year, including financial support,” he added, noting the importance of a “just peace”.

Germany is to hold an election in February in which Scholz faces a mounting right-wing challenge.

Scholz’s visit comes ahead of the January 20 inauguration of Trump, who has pledged to end the war in hours, raising fears he will try to force Ukraine to accept a deal on Moscow’s terms.

Scholz himself spurred controversy and concern in mid-November with his call to Putin.

Zelensky at the time slammed the call, saying it had opened a “Pandora’s box” by weakening Putin’s international isolation.

In the call, Scholz condemned the war and “urged Russia to show willingness to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace”, the chancellor’s office said.

– ‘Impose a dictated peace’ –

In Kyiv, Scholz said Russia must not be allowed to “impose a dictated peace on Ukraine” in any negotiations.

He said that in efforts to reach “a fair, just and lasting peace”, no decisions must be taken without Kyiv and all sides must adhere to the motto of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine”.

YAHOO