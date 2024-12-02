Russia fires its top commander in Syria over ‘significant’ losses

Russian General Sergei Kisel, who commanded Moscow’s military group in Syria was fired over the losses incurred in Syria

Russia’s leadership has dismissed General Sergei Kisel, who commanded Moscow’s military group in Syria, Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported on Dec. 1.

Following years of low-intensity fighting, rebels led by the radical group Tahrir al-Sham entered Aleppo on Nov. 29 and engaged the government forces of President Bashar al-Assad. They were forced out of the city but vowed to return for a counteroffensive.

Pro-Assad Syrian government forces had held nearly 70% of the country with the support of Russia, Iran, and allies from Hezbollah, a militia group based in Lebanon, according to the Associated Press.

Russian troops deployed in Syria have suffered “significant” losses, some Russian units are surrounded, and “hundreds” of Russian soldiers are missing, according to HUR.

Before serving in Syria, Kisel participated in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine but was dismissed from his post due to his failed activities, the intelligence’s report read.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Kisel will be replaced by another Russian general, Alexander Chaiko, who has already arrived in Syria. Chaiko commanded Russian troops in Syria from 2017 until 2019.

Russian Navy Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseev also appeared at the naval base in Tartus, HUR added.

Moscow has not yet commented on the new appointments to the army in Syria.

Russian warplanes previously joined the Syrian Air Force in bombing rebel positions in the northwestern city of Aleppo, Syria, Reuters reported, citing two undisclosed Syrian military sources.

The reports of the Nov. 30 attacks came the day after Islamists and their Turkish-backed allies broke through to Syria’s second-largest city Aleppo.

On Nov. 29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia considers the rebels’ actions as “a violation of Syria’s sovereignty.”

Kiyiv Independent