Lebanon at a Crossroads: A Call for Change

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created and taken on August 8, 2020 shows Lebanese political figures hanging from gallows erected in downtown Beirut during a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 220 people and disfigured the capital Beirut, showing (top R to L) leader of Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim movement slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, Parliament Speaker and Shiite Muslim Amal movement leader Nabih Berri; (bottom R to L) foreign minister Gibran Bassil, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, and Lebanese Forces executive chairman Samir Geagea. (Photos by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By Ras Libnan

The recent war between Israel and Hezbollah has brought into sharp focus the dire state of governance in Lebanon. What strikes me most is the silence among Lebanese citizens, commentators, and leaders regarding the urgent need for a fundamental change in our political system. Where are the voices demanding that the entrenched political elite step aside and make way for a new generation of leaders—free from the constraints of sectarianism, corruption, and allegiance to existing factions?

Since 1975, when I left Lebanon due to the civil war, the same faces have held power. For nearly five decades, these leaders have presided over a system that has brought nothing but death, misery, war, and destruction. They have had complete control of the government, yet their leadership has led us to this tragic reality. How much longer must we endure failure?

If Lebanon is to have a future, the time for change is now. The dream of a better Lebanon will only come true if we collectively recognize that the old ways are not the answer. Repeating the same patterns of leadership will only bring the same dismal results. The current leadership has failed us and will continue to do so unless we demand something different.

Lebanon has a rare opportunity to rise from the ashes. We must insist on disarming all political parties and civilians alike, breaking the stranglehold of the warlords who have governed through fear and division. It is time to move beyond sectarian politics and religious loyalties and embrace a new vision of leadership—one led by qualified individuals who can govern with impartiality, justice, and competence.

Is this dream of renewal and transformation an impossible one? I believe not. But it requires a change in our hearts and minds. It demands courage to confront those who have long ruled with an iron fist and to refuse to accept the status quo any longer.

This is a defining moment for Lebanon. We must not let it slip away. The nightmare we have lived through must give way to a new beginning, one in which unity and collective action replace corruption and division. Let us rise up, demand accountability, and reclaim our nation from those who have led it astray. To begin with, let them not decide on the new president of Lebanon.

This is my prayer for Lebanon. May it find new leaders, new hope, and a brighter future.