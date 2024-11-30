Several wounded in two Israeli strikes in south Lebanon Health Ministry says

Photo: A man stands on the ruins of his house destroyed in an Israeli strike, after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in Tyre, southern Lebanon November 30, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Israeli strike on a car wounded three people, including a seven-year-old child, on Saturday in the south Lebanon village of Majdal Zoun, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

Later on Saturday, another person was injured in a separate Israeli strike on Al Bisariya, which lies near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it had attacked a Hezbollah facility in Sidon that housed rocket launchers for the armed group.

It added that it had also hit a vehicle in southern Lebanon loaded with rocket-propelled grenades, ammunition, and military equipment as part of its actions against ceasefire violations.

A truce came into effect on Wednesday, but both sides have accused each other of breaching a ceasefire that aims to halt over a year of fighting.

Reuters