Israel launches airstrike on Hezbollah for first time since ceasefire

Lebanese citizens returning to their homes after the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel are confronted with the shock of widespread destruction in the Nebatieh area of the capital, Beirut, Lebanon on November 28, 2024.(Photo by Murat Sengul/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This is the first such Israeli attack since the ceasefire took effect on Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties in the attack from Israel, but Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported two injuries.

According to a letter the U.S. gave Israel as part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel can take military action against direct threats from Lebanon.

Israel notified the U.S. in advance of the air strike on the Hezbollah rocket launcher, an Israeli official told Axios.

The IDF said it attacked the launcher after it identified “terrorist activity” in a facility where the rockets were deployed.

Israeli troops will “actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement,” the statement said.

A U.S. official told Axios the U.S. thinks the activity identified in the compound was an effort by Hezbollah to move rockets to other places.

What they are saying: The Lebanese military accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and said the IDF conducted several strikes on Wednesday and Thursday.

French President Emanuel Macron spoke with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri after the Israeli attack.

According to a statement by the Lebanese Prime Minister’s office after the call, Mikati told Macron that the Lebanese Army plans to bolster its presence south of the Litani River area near the Israel border.

Mikati also urged Macron to press Israel to halt its violations of the ceasefire agreement.

France and the U.S. are the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement.

Axios