Hezbollah fakes it again: Declaring victory amid devastation

In a repeat of history, Hezbollah has once again declared a “great victory,” despite staggering losses in both its leadership and its communities. Following a fragile truce on Wednesday, Hezbollah’s new chief, Sheikh Naim Qassem, wasted no time in echoing the rhetoric of his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah. Speaking from an undisclosed location, Qassem claimed a victory that “surpasses that of July 2006,” lauding Hezbollah’s resilience and survival as proof of triumph.

But what exactly has Hezbollah won?

Survival as a Victory?

Qassem’s declaration reveals the hollow nature of Hezbollah’s victory narrative. By claiming that Hezbollah’s ability to survive Israel’s offensive constitutes a “great victory,” the group has essentially admitted to having no tangible accomplishments on the battlefield. This rhetoric mirrors Nasrallah’s infamous post-2006 declaration, where he likened Israel to a “spider web” while Lebanon lay in ruins.

In reality, Hezbollah’s survival is no victory for Lebanon. The group has suffered devastating losses, including the deaths of over 2,450 of its fighters, according to independent estimates, with Israel claiming the toll is closer to 4,000. All of Hezbollah’s top commanders have reportedly been killed, and its strongholds in south Lebanon, Baalbek, and Beirut have been reduced to rubble.

The Human and Economic Cost

The cost of Hezbollah’s so-called victory has been catastrophic for Lebanon. The conflict has claimed the lives of at least 3,768 people and left 15,699 wounded, with the vast majority of casualties occurring in Hezbollah-dominated areas. Entire communities have been displaced, with nearly 900,000 people forced to flee their homes. Over 99,000 housing units have been partially or completely destroyed, and Beirut’s southern suburbs—Hezbollah’s heartland—have been obliterated, with 262 buildings leveled.

The World Bank estimates that the war has inflicted $8.5 billion in damage and losses on Lebanon’s economy, with real GDP projected to contract by 5.7% in 2024. Key sectors like agriculture and tourism have been decimated, while half a million Lebanese have fled to Syria in search of safety.

The Myth of Resistance

Hezbollah’s narrative of victory is built on its self-proclaimed role as the “resistance” against Israel. Yet the group’s actions have only brought destruction and suffering to Lebanon, while achieving little to challenge Israel’s strategic position. Over the course of the war, Hezbollah’s strikes killed just 45 civilians in Israel, compared to the massive toll inflicted on Lebanon.

Israel, while facing its own losses—73 soldiers killed and $273 million in property damage—remains militarily and economically resilient. The disproportionate suffering endured by Lebanon highlights the futility of Hezbollah’s so-called resistance.

A Proxy for Foreign Agendas

Rather than serving Lebanon’s interests, Hezbollah continues to act as a proxy for Iran, prioritizing Tehran’s regional ambitions over the well-being of its own people. By engaging in a war it could not win, Hezbollah has further entrenched Lebanon in a cycle of violence and devastation. The group’s survival rhetoric serves as a smokescreen to distract from its failures and justify its existence as an armed militia outside the control of the Lebanese state.

A Call for Accountability

Hezbollah’s declarations of victory cannot mask the truth: the group has led Lebanon to disaster. The Lebanese people deserve better than a militia that prioritizes its survival over the country’s prosperity. True victory for Lebanon will only come when Hezbollah disarms and allows the Lebanese Army to take full control of the nation’s defense, as mandated by international resolutions.

It is time for Lebanon to reject Hezbollah’s lies and demand accountability. The group’s hollow victory claims are not a triumph—they are a tragedy for Lebanon and its people.